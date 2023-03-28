SOUND MIND LIVE MUSIC FESTIVAL has announced the lineup for its 5th annual free street event in BUSHWICK, BROOKLYN, NY on SATURDAY, MAY 20th at 12pm (ET).

The festival includes live music performances from IRON & WINE, HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER, LANGHORNE SLIM, KAMAUU, and POM POM SQUAD, along with DJ sets and mindfulness activities. In addition, BETTERHELP has partnered with SOUND MIND LIVE to provide a month of free therapy for their combined communities.

Go here for more information.