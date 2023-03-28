Shankar on 2014 India stamp (Photo: Olga Popova / Shutterstock.com)

WISE MUSIC GROUP has inked a co-publishing agreement with the estate of RAVI SHANKAR under which WISE is acquiring SHANKAR's archives with unreleased recordings and unpublished compositions along with the EAST MEETS WEST MUSIC label.

SHANKAR's daughter ANOUSHKA SHANKAR, overseer with her mother SUKANYA of the estate's musical holdings, said, “We’ve been in the WISE family for a while, and we have decided to deepen and formalize that relationship and work directly with WISE as our publisher. It’s a step into a more developed and direct relationship.... The archives that we have are very extensive, so the amount of material that is unreleased is staggering. There’s a wealth of material to look at and develop in many ways. It was very important to have my father’s music in good hands with people with a vision and the ability to see that vision through, to keep his music alive and to keep sharing it. It’s a wonderful thing to be able to trust that WISE will do beautiful things with it.” ANOUSHKA SHANKAR recently signed her own publishing deal with WISE's CHESTER MUSIC.

WISE CEO TOMAS WISE said, “I would like to thank SUKANYA and ANOUSHKA for entrusting us with RAVI SHANKAR’s unique musical legacy to ensure it will be protected and promoted worldwide in the future. I am delighted that WISE MUSIC GROUP, a family business, will now represent the music of two generations of the SHANKAR family.”

