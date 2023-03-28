Vote Coming

AUDACY, INC. has set the vote on a reverse stock split for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on MAY 24th.

The proxy statement for the meeting includes a vote to approve the reverse split but leaves the terms of the split open for the Board of Directors to choose from a range between one-for-two and one-for-30. Shareholders of record as of MARCH 17th will be able to vote on the proposal as well as other matters, including electing three Directors (DAVID and JOE FIELD and DAVID J. BERKMAN) for three-year terms, advisory votes on executive compensation and the frequency of executive compensation advisory votes themselves, and to ratify GRANT THORNTON, LLP as AUDACY's independent registered public accounting firm for 2023.

