JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS is joining the celebrity podcast world with "WISER THAN ME," premiering APRIL 11th via LEMONADA MEDIA with the first two of 10 Season One episodes. The show will feature LOUIS-DREYFUS in conversation with women "older -- and wiser" than she is, including JANE FONDA on the first installment, followed by ISABEL ALLENDE, CAROL BURNETT, AMY TAN, DARLENE LOVE; her mother JUDY will appear at the end of each episode.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be diving into the podcast space with ‘WISER THAN ME,’” said the "SEINFELD" and "VEEP" star. “I’m delighted to partner with the LEMONADA team to have a platform for touching, personal and intimate conversations with fascinating women who are ‘WISER THAN ME.’"

LEMONADA CEO JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER said, “Working with JULIA has been such a natural partnership. She has a very clear vision for this show and beyond, and we get to help bring it to your ears.”

LEMONADA Chief Creative Officer STEPHANIE WITTELS WACHS added, “From the very beginning, JULIA has been clear about creating a platform to share the wisdom she knows we all need and want. The show is delightful, elevated, funny, and profound all at once.”

