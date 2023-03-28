Dobbins

SUMMITMEDIA has named JOE "JDUB" DOBBINS PD at Top 40 WWST (STAR 102.1) and Top 40/Rhythmic WKHT (HOT 104.5)/KNOXVILLE. DOBBINS arrives from the PD position at ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KFRX/LIINCOLN, NE. He will also host an air shift on WWST.

SUMMITMEDIA EVP RANDY CHASE commented, "JDUB’s creativity, innovative mindset, and multi-format experience make him perfect to take STAR 102.1 to the next level. SUMMIT is in growth mode. Great talent like JDUB is the future of our medium, and we are excited to have him on our team."

DOBBINS added, "I've entered the transfer portal and trading in the red to suit up in orange. It's extremely exciting to join SUMMITMEDIA and continue to grow as a programmer. WWST is an iconic radio station with a super STAR morning show. I cannot wait to get started."

