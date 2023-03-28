Coming April 11th

The LOS ANGELES TIMES is releasing a new eight-episode podcast on APRIL 11th as part of multimedia content in the newspaper and on video, telling the story of a woman raised in a Romani family who decided to break free of the cultural traditions that would have predetermined her future.

"FORETOLD," hosted by TIMES Staff Writer FAITH E. PINHO, follows PAULINA STEVENS' journel from being pulled out of school at age 12 to follow the traditional route of becoming a wife, mother, and fortune teller, married at 17, and a mother at 21, only to decide as an adult to leave the community. The podcast will be part of a multimedia initiative that will include op-ed pieces in the newspaper from Romani contributors and contributions from Romani experts and artists.

PINHO, then a reporter at the TIMES-owned DAILY PILOT in ORANGE COUNTY, first met STEVENS in 2019; she said, “When PAULINA and I met in person, it became clear to me that there was a much larger story -- about family, traditions and the world of fortunetelling and Romani culture.”

“Romani people have been historically under-covered and misrepresented in mainstream media,” added PINHO. “The purpose of this multimedia effort is to do our part in the L.A. TIMES corner of the media landscape to better include and platform Romani contributors.... My hope is that the story doesn’t end when listeners take out their earbuds, but that they continue to ask questions like, what does it mean to keep and preserve a culture, and how can one be an individual inside a culture? In short, I hope this podcast will do what the best kind of storytelling does -- explore universal themes through a richly told, deeply personal story.”

Hear the trailer here.

