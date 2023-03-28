Stewart, Ericksen

Production audio platform SPLICE has added a pair of tech industry veterans to its executive roster, with HARVEST VP/Engineering and former ADOBE engineer KEVIN STEWART named SVP/Engineering and ADOBE Sr. Dir./Product Management DAVID ERICKSEN joining as SVP/Product. Both will report to CEO KAKUL SRIVASTAVA.

“Both of these leaders bring an incredible breadth of experience and expertise to our team at SPLICE,” said SRIVASTAVA. “DAVID and KEVIN are experts in building products for creative people and will help us accelerate innovation to deliver even better and more powerful experiences for music creators at scale.”

STEWART said, “Integrating the deep musical knowledge that exists at SPLICE with the appropriate use of enabling technology will empower creators even more. SPLICE’s vision for the future is incredibly inspiring and my aim is to help the team deliver on that vision.''

ERICKSEN said, “The opportunity to empower and inspire creators around the world is very exciting to me. Fortunately SPLICE already captures the imagination of music producers everywhere. I’m excited to make music technology increasingly simple and incredibly effective.”

« see more Net News