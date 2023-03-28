Burns (Photo Provided By Primary Wave Music)

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC has acquired the artist royalty share of the late LYNYRD SKYNYRD drummer BOB BURNS in the band's first two albums. BURNS, the band's original drummer, appeared on "PRONOUNCED 'LĔH-'NÉRD 'SKIN-'NÉRD" and "SECOND HELPING"; the deal includes BURNS' share of royalties for hits like “Free Bird,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Simple Man,” and “Sweet Home ALABAMA.” While specific terms were not disclosed in the deal's announcement, the transaction was characterized as a "multi-million dollar" deal.

“LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s first two albums are timeless and are celebrated to this day,” said PRIMARY WAVE SVP/Business & Legal Affairs SAMANTHA RHULEN. “To have BOB BURNSs’ contribution to this iconic music as part of our catalog is an incredible honor and the team at PRIMARY WAVE will ensure that his legacy is recognized by generations to come.”

BURNS, who left the band in 1974 but performed with the surviving members at the group's ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME induction in 2006, died in a car crash in 2015 at 64.

