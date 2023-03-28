Sold

THRESHOLD COMMUNICATIONS is selling Smooth Jazz KORJ (THE BREEZE 97.7)/BUTTE FALLS, OR and its booster in MEDFORD to OPUS BROADCASTING SYSTEMS, INC. for $105,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. is selling W244BQ/PARK RIDGE, IL to JAMES WHITE's OHANA DEL SOL, LLC for $315,000. The buyer has operated the translator under a time brokerage agreement since JULY 2021 and has indemnified EDGEWATER for its obligations to AMERICAN TOWER under a lease for space atop the AON CENTER-ILLINOIS. The primary station is listed as EMF Contemporary Christian WCKL (K-LOVE)/CHICAGO. A previous sale by EDGEWATER to G2 MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $18,240.75 never closed.

PAYSON SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH is selling Religion KJPN/PAYSON, AZ to GOOD NEWS BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. for $2,500.

And COMMUNITY SERVICE BROADCASTERS, INC. is selling Classic Hits WTCA-A-W291BQ/PLYMOUTH, IN to 3 TOWERS BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC for $300,000 less fees for an LMA beginning APRIL 1st.

