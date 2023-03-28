Twain (Photo: Louis Banks)

The CMT MUSIC AWARDS have added a host of female talent to the show, set to air live on SUNDAY (4/2) from 7-10p (CT) on CBS from the MOODY CENTER in AUSTIN, TX. SHANIA TWAIN, GWEN STEFANI and ALANIS MORISSETTE are among the newly-added artists set to appear.

TWAIN will be the recipient of CMT'S "Equal Play Award," which recognizes an artist who is "a visible and vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in Country music," according to the network. STEFANI will make her CMT MUSIC AWARDS performance debut with a duet with CARLY PEARCE, marking the first time to two artists have collaborated.

Also making her CMT MUSIC AWARDS debut is MORISSETTE, who will perform "You Oughta Know" alongside Country artists INGRID ANDRESS, LAINEY WILSON, MADELINE EDWARDS and MORGAN WADE, and guitarist JACKIE VENSON, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of CMT's "Next Women of Country" franchise.

The show will be hosted by KANE BROWN and KELSEA BALLERINI, as previously reported. In addition to the live broadcast, the show will be available to stream on PARAMOUNT+.

