MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Classic Country WWDK (94.1 DUKE FM)/LANSING, MI has hired STEPHANIE McCOY as the new morning drive host, effective immediately. McCOY had a successful 23 year run hosting mornings at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's Country WITL/LANSING, and spent the last two years at WILX TV in the market. At WWDK, she joins former longtime WITL talent CHRIS TYLER, who was recently promoted to Brand Manager and hosts PM drive.

OM TERRY STEVENS commented, "STEPHANIE McCOY is a media legend in the LANSING market. She is a perfect fit for 'The Legends of Country,' 94.1 DUKE FM. We’re excited to welcome her to our team and look forward to continuing THE DUKE's growth in this region."

Market Mgr. MARK JAYCOX added, "MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS founder DUKE WRIGHT always talked about the importance of 'strong localism' with his radio properties ... and in that spirit, we are pleased to welcome another powerhouse talent to our lineup of top-notch radio personalities with the addition of STEPHANIE McCOY ... STEPHANIE's warm personality, fun demeanor and strong ties to the mid-MICHIGAN marketplace, combined with her love for Classic Country music, make her a perfect addition to THE DUKE family."

McCOY said, "I am so happy to be back on the air in LANSING on DUKE FM! Thank you to MARK JAYCOX, TERRY STEVENS and the MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS LANSING team for the opportunity to be a part of great radio. I’m looking forward to waking up mid-MICHIGAN and having a great time with our listeners on 94.1 DUKE FM!"

