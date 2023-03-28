Most Added

Kudos to WARNER/WMN’s ASHLEY McBRYDE, who has the most added record at Country radio this week with "Light On In The Kitchen" The song nets 32 adds in its impact week, for a total of 57 MEDIABASE stations now on board.

McBRYDE wrote the song with two other accomplished female songwriters CONNIE HARRINGTON and JESSI ALEXANDER, and has said of the song, “While writing this, we were all able to look back and remember the women in our lives who comforted us, gave us advice and made sure we knew we had a place to go. Writing this song showed me how necessary that simple comfort had been.” She added, “I sent it to the important women in my life, and they reminded me that they still leave the kitchen light on for me, just like when I was growing up. Knowing someone, somewhere is thinking of you in that way can get you through a lot.”

BIG LOUD/MERCURY/REPUBLIC's unstoppable MORGAN WALLEN also had a strong add week, picking up 25 additional stations on his unofficial single. "Last Night," and becoming the week's second most added record. That song now has 110 MEDIABASE stations on board, while his official County single, "One Thing At A Time," has a total of 152, five of them new this week.

« see more Net News