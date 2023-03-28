Valsvik

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL on-air personality LEE VALSVIK will be inducted into the MINNESOTA BROADCASTER’S HALL OF FAME. VALSVIK began her radio and television career in the 1980’s and has grown to become one of the best-known media personalities in the TWIN CITIES metro area. She has been part of five of the metro’s largest radio stations and became a regular on television, making weekly appearances on KARE 11’s SATURDAY morning news program. VALSVIK is highly respected in the community and is known for using her recognizable voice and influence with listeners to help the less fortunate.

SVP/Programming GREGG SWEDBERG said, “It’s hard to imagine a career as lengthy and successful as LEE VALSVIK’s. In a tremendous variety of formats, in every shift imaginable – all she’s ever done is excellent work, and there is no better teammate than LEE. It proves that good things come to good people, and we look forward to hearing LEE on KOOL 108 and iHEART MINNEAPOLIS for a long time to come. The very definition of a MINNESOTA HALL OF FAME Broadcaster.”

Market Pres. GREG ALEXANDER added, “She has engaged and entertained listeners and viewers for 25+ years and is a constant in the media industry. No one deserves to be in the HALL OF FAME more than LEE She is true professional.”

« see more Net News