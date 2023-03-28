Training

PRX has announced the six participants in the second cohort of its PRX JOURNALISM PODCAST ACCELERATOR program, who will be comprising the Central Region Cohort of the podcast development initiative, with training taking place from MARCH through JUNE.

The companies involved will include KAISER HEALTH NEWS, whose CARA ANTHONY and ZACH DYER will produce a podcast on the killing of two Black men almost 80 years apart; KANSAS NEWS SERVICE and UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY News-Talk KCUR/KANSAS CITY, with KNS' CELIA LLOPIS-JEPSEN, STEPHEN KORANDA, and SCOTT CANON investigating the disappearance of soil, insects, and plants needed for a healthy environment; UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI News-Talk KBIA/COLUMBIA, MO's JANET SAIDI and KASSIDY ARENA with THE NEW TERRITORY magazine's TINA CASAGRAND FOSS and the COLUMBIA MISSOURIAN's BRIAN KRATZER exploring the people who live at the foot of the MISSOURI RIVER; MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO's ERIN WARJOL and TWILA DANG producing a podcast looking at the history of the Jantelovan code, a Norwegian practice that is the source of "MINNESOTA Nice"; the MISSISSIPPI FREE PRESS' KOURTNEY MONCURE and SHAYE SMITH reporting on racial violence in MISSISSIPPI; and PRAIRIE PUBLUC BROADCASTING/NORTH DAKOTA's ASHLEY THORNBERG and CHRISTINE MCCLELLAN with a podcast "guided by the idea of how progress intersects with one’s identity and life."

“We’re excited to create, re-tool, and problem-solve alongside this incredible cohort of journalists,” said PRX Dir./Training STEPHANIE KUO. “We also know that there are challenges to creating podcasts that are well-resourced and sustainable. The PRX JOURNALISM PODCAST ACCELERATOR will help journalists address these challenges head-on within their organizations. Thank you to the KNIGHT FOUNDATION for supporting this work.”

The teams participating in the program get 12 weeks of intensive training, $5,000 in production funding, and access to industry experts and peers. A third and final cohort will be comprised of EAST COAST media organizations.

