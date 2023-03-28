Bonita

LAS VEGAS air personality SANDEE BONITA died SUNDAY (3/26) after a more than 25-year battle with Lupus. BONITA would have turned 34 today (3/29).

BONITA grew up in LOS ANGELES and moved with her family to LAS VEGAS while she was in high school. She began in radio on the street team at KEMP Top 40/Rhythmic KVEG (HOT 97.5)/LAS VEGAS. She went on to then-CBS RADIO Top 40 KLUC and Rhythmic AC KXNT (Q100.5)/LAS VEGAS before heading across the country to sister station Spanish Tropical WLZL (EL ZOL 107.9)/WASHINGTON DC in JANUARY 2017.

BONITA returned to LAS VEGAS and in MARCH 2021, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/LAS VEGAS OM and Rhythmic AC KOAS (JAMMIN 105.7) PD CAT THOMAS brought her on for middays. Not long after, BONITA fell ill and came off of the air.

KOAS (JAMMIN 105.7)/LAS VEGAS posted a biographic tribute to SANDEE here.

In JULY 2020, ALL ACCESS' CHARESE FRUGE featured SANDEE BONITA in her 'Women To Watch' column.

Memorial details have not been announced.

