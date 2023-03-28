New Show

FOX SPORTS RADIO “THE ODD COUPLE” co-host ROB PARKER, founder and Editor-in-Chief of MLBbro.com, is the co-host of a new weekly podcast debuting FRIDAY (3/31) spotlighting Black and brown pro baseball players past and present. “THE MLBbro SHOW PODCAST – THE MIXTAPE” will be co-hosted by MLBbro.com’s VP/Operations JR GAMBLE, with contributions from the website’s DAVID GRUBB, MARK GRAY, CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN, and JUSTIN PETRILLE. The site is a partnership with MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL.

PARKER, who also hosts the “INSIDE THE (ROB) PARKER PODCAST,” said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking project - this sound has never been heard before in connection with MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL. It’s baseball coverage with hot sauce, loud and proud and in living color. Get on board from day one!”

“Black baseball has a culture, a feel and a presentation that captures its entire history, the struggles and the triumphs,” said GAMBLE. “This mixtape is the soundtrack to the experiences of MLB's 7.2 percent Black and brown players -- a reminder of how prominently they figure in baseball's story and also how impactful these players are in shaping the game today. ‘THE MLBbro SHOW PODCAST -- THE MIXTAPE’ is a weekly voyage through Black baseball packaged in a cultural, informative, easily digestible, symphonic half hour baseball journey.”

« see more Net News