Lineup Announced

DIRTY HEADS and SUBLIME WITH ROME are among performers for the 2023 ALTA MUSIC FESTIVAL happening SEPTEMBER 23rd-24th, at the AVILA BEACH RESORT in SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA. Tickets go on sale TUESDAY APRIL 4th.

Other performers include PEPPER, E-40, BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY, TRIBAL SEEDS, TROPIDELIC, SHWAYZE, ROME & DUDDY, and COYOTE ISLAND. A portion of the proceeds from the ALTA MUSIC FESTIVAL will benefit OPERATION SURF, a 501c(3) charitable organization.

