ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT VP/A&R DOUG JOHNSON, who has been hospitalized at NASHILLE's VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER since early this morning (3/28) after experiencing a heart-related emergency at his home.

While doctors determined that he did not suffer a heart attack, and that his heart is strong, due to needing compressions, and being resuscitated with a defibrillator, JOHNSON is currently in intensive care in a medically-induced coma to allow his body time to rest. He is expected to be awakened in 48-72 hours.

The label is asking for prayers for JOHNSON, his doctors and medical staff, his wife, LISA, and his children and grandchildren. Messages of support for DOUG and LISA can be sent here, or by mail to the label at 12 Music Circle South, NASHVILLE, TN 37203.

JOHNSON, an industry veteran, has been with the label since 2011.

