Joining DICE

Music ticketing firm DICE has hired KATIE SOO to become Chief Business Officer. SOO leaves STEAM where she was Chief Marketing Officer, and she worked previously at HBO MAX as SVP/Growth Marketing.

DICE CEO/Founder PHIL HUTCHEON said, “KATIE understands how to build global brands. DICE has grown quickly in the past two years and this role consolidates the business initiatives and marketing efforts. It’s huge, and I’m very excited to work closely with Katie to achieve the big ambitions we have ahead of us.”

SOO said, “My passion has always been building disruptive brands that are transforming traditional industries, bringing them into a new, consumer-first era. DICE is all about that - getting people out more, breaking down barriers, and making live experiences accessible and inclusive for fans. PHIL has created a brilliant culture, with a clear mission and purpose - I’m thrilled to be joining the team to help scale DICE’s vision globally, and share the next chapter of our story.”

