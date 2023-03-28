SIRIUSXM's exclusive radio broadcast of the MASTERS TOURNAMENT APRIL 6-9 will be anchored by the returning MIKE TIRICO as lead play-by-play voice, with ROCCO MEDIATE as analyst for the SATURDAY and SUNDAY rounds and STEVE MELNYK as analyst for THURSDAY and FRIDAY's rounds. TAYLOR ZARZOUR will also handle play-by-play, with commentary from FRED ALBERS, MARK CARNEVALE, BRIAN KATREK, MAUREEN MADILL, JOHN MAGINNES, CHANTEL MCCABE, JIM MCLEAN, CARL PAULSON, and JASON SOBEL. Pre-round coverage will air at 7a (ET) for the first two rounds and at 8a for the second pair of rounds, with ZARZOUR, MARR, GREG DUCHARME, BOB FORD, STADLER, and DAVE STOCKTON, and three-hour post-round shows will be hosted by DREW STOLTZ and JASON SOBEL.

“We are honored and excited to again deliver our subscribers comprehensive coverage of one of the best weeks in all of sports,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “Our excellent broadcast team will bring listeners inside the ropes from the first tee shot on THURSDAY through the final putt on SUNDAY. Throughout the week we’ll celebrate the great history and traditions of the MASTERS, and fans will get great insight into today’s competitors, as well as the legendary players from MASTERS past.”

In addition, SIRIUSXM will cover the final round of the AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR on APRIL 1st, hosted by CHANTEL MCCABE and DAVID MARR with commentary from ANNIKA SORENSTAM and NANCY LOPEZ, and the MASTERS PAR 3 contest on APRIL 5th with ZARZOUR hosting, CRAIG STADLER, HALE IRWIN, ALBERS, MAGINNES, and KATREK commenting, and MARR interviewing the competitors. A special with JACK NICKLAUS and his son JACKIE in conversation with ZARZOUR will debut on APRIL 3rd and will be available on the SXM app.

