Fundraiser

AUDACY News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA raised over $92,000 for the TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION in its sixth annual radiothon on MARCH 24th to benefit the organization supporting veterans and families of fallen troops. Station hosts RICH ZEOLI, NICK KAYAL, DOM GIORDANO, and DAWN STENSLAND were joined by TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION President RYAN MANION on the broadcast.

“Our WPHT listeners are extremely passionate and generous and it’s so gratifying when our friends, neighbors and advertisers rally together for a great cause,” said SVP/Market Manager DAVID YADGAROFF. “Our PHILADELPHIA brands are long supporters of The TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION and the great work they do for PHILADELPHIA in our local community and we’re pleased to team up with them once again to support their mission.”

« see more Net News