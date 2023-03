Railbird's Two-Day Event

The RAILBIRD MUSIC FESTIVAL released their two-day schedule of performances across three stages, headlined by SHERYL CROW, TYLER CHILDERS, and ZACH BRYAN. The festival will be held at LEXINGTON, KY’s RED MILE on SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JUNE 3-4.

The JUNE 3rd show will feature performances including by CROW, BRYAN, WEEZER, and MARCUS MUMFORD. The JUNE 4th show features CHILDERS, GOOSE, MOLLY TUTTLE, and NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS.

