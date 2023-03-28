Heading To Tulsa

MARK SHECTERLE will be leaving NRG MEDIA in OMAHA to become VP/Market Manager for COX MEDIA GROUP’s TULSA cluster, which includes Hot AC KRAV (MIX 96.5), News-Talk KRMG-A-F, Classic Rock KJSR (103.3 THE EAGLE), and Country KWEN (K95.5). The move is effective MONDAY, APRIL 10th.

COX EVP ROB BABIN said, “We’re thrilled to welcome such a talented and experienced individual to our team. MARK is an impactful leader who has a strong track record of building and developing great teams, serving the community, and delivering results. His background and experience make him a perfect match for CMG TULSA’s high-performing team.”

SHECTERLE, a 35-year radio industry veteran, said, “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to join CMG, work with the very talented team in TULSA, and continue the legacy of success for these powerful brands.”

