Conviction Reinstated

The APPELLATE COURT OF MARYLAND has reinstated the murder conviction of ADNAN SYED, whose case was the subject of the first season of the podcast "SERIAL," who was freed and saw the charges dropped last year. The court reinstated the conviction under the reasoning that the lower court's ruling violated the right of the victim's brother to get notice of and attend the hearing on the motion to vacate.

SYED was freed last SEPTEMBER after his conviction was vacated by a BALTIMORE CITY CIRCUIT COURT judge and prosecutors dropped the charges. He spent 23 years in prison for the murder of HAE MIN LEE before his release; SYED's conviction and life sentence were called into question by "SERIAL" and the "UNDISCLOSED" podcast co-hosted by SYED family friend RABIA CHAUDRY, which raised doubts about cell phone tower expert testimony placing SYED, then 17, in a park where LEE's body was found.

« see more Net News