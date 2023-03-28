Charese Fruge, Tambra Cherie

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE' gleans meaningful insights from Urban WRBJ/Jackson, MS ‘Midday Diva’ (not to mention reality television (‘Belle Collective’) star) TAMBRA CHERIE.

Speaking to the power of the medium, CHERIE says, “Radio gives me the platform to do that. Radio gives me the opportunity to change someone’s mood if he or she is having a bad day. Radio is a powerful platform. Radio allows me to have a voice for those who think they may not have one. Radio allows me to speak up for others. I believe in having an impact. People rarely forget how you make them feel or how you have helped them in some way.”

Every week, ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE' puts the focus on one of the many women making it happen in our many related businesses. This week, find out about TAMBRA CHERIE. Read her story here.

« see more Net News