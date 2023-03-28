New Sales Option

QUU is aiming to get more radio groups to use its visual content-on-dashboards platform for radio with a new program, "Content Partnership," that lets stations offer advertisers visual ads during station programming. AUDACY, BEASLEY, RADIO FM FARGO, RENDA, and other companies participated in the pilot phase and reported selling Content Parthership packages for substantial dollars.

“QUU is dedicated to bringing the radio industry new and original solutions to engage listeners and drive revenue,” said QUU CEO STEVE NEWBERRY. “With the Content Partnership, we’re elevating radio to new levels of engagement, allowing advertisers to reach a captive audience in a way that's never been possible before.”

The release announcing Content Partnership included testimonials like one from AUDACY/LOS ANGELES GSM SCOTT SPRINGER, who said, "We sold out 90% of our Content Partnerships almost immediately upon launching at the start of 2023. We are currently at 350% of the previous year's RDS non-spot revenue, with one station position still available to sell, which we expect to close in the next few weeks."

"I'm happy to say we are already making money with QUU's Content Partnership product. QUU's technology enhances listening and adds a new viewing experience for our stations,” said RENDA BROADCASTING CEO TONY RENDA SR. for his testimonial. “The QUU team has been excellent to work with too. I'm very pleased with how easy it's been to set up and sell QUU.”

And RADIO FM FARGO COO NANCY ODNEY said, “The week we launched QUU Advertiser, we were in the middle of a major blizzard. That didn’t stop our team from selling five Content Partnerships right out of the gate -- adding $90K a year in new revenue. The QUU team has been great, and we continue to add new dollars with their innovative and engaging products.”

