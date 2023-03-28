Partnering With Symphonic

Independent music distribution company SYMPHONIC have partnered with BOSTON-based FORMLESS INC.'s SHARE PROTOCOL, which uses blockchain technology to allow creators to distribute content on their own terms. An engine for Web3 applications and digital content streaming services, the SHARE PROTOCOL will initially roll out to a select group of SYMPHONIC clients. As an alternative to traditional streaming services like SPOTIFY and APPLE MUSIC, artists using the technology can control the access terms to their music, including the streaming price, and receive payments instantly while splitting royalty revenues with collaborators and their audiences.

Commented FORMLESS founder/CEO BRANDON TORY, “SYMPHONIC is one of the biggest and clearest leaders in the space of media distribution. When we built our peer-to-peer distribution protocol SHARE, we immediately thought partnering with them would be instrumental to help usher in this new innovation and to solve some of music’s biggest challenges by leveraging the robust experience of a company that has already done this for decades. We could not be more thrilled about this partnership, and we think that this is a glimpse of a bright future where established media companies can work together with new technologies to bring about the best experiences for creators and consumers on the internet.”

Added SYMPHONIC Chief Partnership Officer NICK GORDON, "FORMLESS has developed intuitive, dynamic, and highly innovative technology rooted in pragmatic control-based tools for artists. BRANDON TORY is one of the smartest people we have met in Web 3, and as a distributor, we applaud a business model rooted in building logistical bridges to the future of Blockchain marketplaces."

