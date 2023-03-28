Bootleg Kev

UNITED STATIONS's THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW continues to build. The show just added iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KSSX (JAM'N 95.7)/SAN DIEGO and now adds MARC RADIO Top 40/Rhythmic WTMG (MAGIC 101.3)/GAINESVILLE, FL.

BOOTLEG KEV was on at night at WTMG until MAY 2017. THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW hits the air on WTMG on APRIL 6.

Host BOOTLEG KEV noted, "I'm thrilled to be BACK ON in GAINESVILLE at WTMG. Reuniting with VINNY FOO and the MAGIC squad is a no-brainer, and I can’t wait to rock the nights for GAINESVILLE!"

WTMG PD VINNY FOO added, "I’m BEYOND excited to get him back on in GATORNATION!"

For more information about THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW, check out www.usrn.com/bootlegkev or email ask@unitedstations.com.

