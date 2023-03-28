Podbean Free Virtual Event

PODBEAN is excited to partner with podcast marketing AI CAPSHO for a free virtual event, "Mastering Your Podcast Website: Best Practices And SEO Tips," that offers insights and resources to help build and maintain your podcast audience through your website. The virtual free event will take place on MONDAY, APRIL 3rd at 1p (ET)/10a (PT). Register here.

Commented PODBEAN CEO DAVID XU, “Every PODBEAN podcast includes a free website and with over 620,000 podcasts hosted with PODBEAN, we want all of our podcasters to know how to use the tools that will make a significant impact on their audience and podcast community. Making sure your podcast website brings people to your show, builds your funnel, and serves your audience growth efforts is important.”

This event will feature PODBEAN Dir./Customer Success and CAPSHO CEO DEIRDRE TSIEN in conversation with PODBEAN Head Of Events NORMA JEAN BELENKY, outlining how to create a strategy for your podcast website to optimize how people find your podcast, the importance of inbound and outbound links, the best way to create SEO optimized text and more.

