Increased By $135,000

THE FAMILY RADIO INC. Contemporary Christian THE FAMILY Radio Network WEMI/APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WEMY/GREEN BAY, WSTM/SHEBOYGAN, WGNV/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT, and WGNW/EAU-CLAIRE held its 31st annual "Help For The Homeless Hygiene Drive."



Over $665,000 worth of new hygiene and cleaning supplies now stock the shelves of 101 crisis programs in 19 communities across WISCONSIN. 927 businesses, churches, and schools hosted collection boxes in all.



SALVATION ARMY Emergency and Special Services Case Manager KAREN VANDERWIELEN shared, "Our shelves are full again - and we can actually ask our clients what they need! FIXODENT Denture Cream? No problem! Deodorant for your 3 teen boys... coming up! Laundry soap is back, along with shampoo, diapers, feminine hygiene and much more. Our clients are so relieved and grateful to receive these things, and I have happy tears and goosebumps from my experiences of helping them! Thank you to everyone who donated to THE FAMILY's 'Help For The Homeless Hygiene Drive.'"



Exec. Director, HOWE COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER, GREEN BAY Area Public Schools AMANDA JOHNSON commented, "Right after we unloaded the donations, a young father with a baby came looking for help. The father said that they had just moved from a shelter into a new apartment, and needed everything. When I told him that we had everything he was looking for, including diapers for the baby, he was incredibly grateful!"



Since 1992, THE FAMILY's "Help For The Homeless Hygiene Drive" has provided more than $5.4 million dollars’ worth of hygiene and cleaning supplies for local WISCONSIN crisis programs and those they serve.

« see more Net News