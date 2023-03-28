Atlanta Media Partners

CORE RADIO PRES./CEO STEVE HEGWOOD has launched STREETZTV as a new 24-hour streaming Hip-Hop video network. HEGWOOD is the founder of Hip Hop WWSZ-A-W233BF (STREETZ 94.5)/ATLANTA and its affiliated STREETZ MORNING TAKEOVER RADIO NETWORK hosted by YUNG JOC.

A launch event took place at REGAL CINEMAS at ATLANTIC STATION in ATLANTA. The launch event was spearheaded by ATLANTA-based Ad agency CREATIVE INFLUENCE Founder JOHNNY DIXON and OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Pres. GARY BERNSTEIN. Both are strategic partners in the STREETZTV deal.

HEGWOOD said, "I’m extremely pleased to transition the growing STREETZ brand into video/digital content giving independent content creators a dynamic new platform where they can live and grow."

BERNSTEIN added, “We will be creating, partnering, and looking for the most creative and cutting-edge video programming appealing to the youth and adult demographics. With the combined promotional multi-media assets of STREETZ RADIO, STREETZTV, and other soon to be announced strategic partnerships and collaborations, we have the perfect environment for the next dynamic group of superstar content creators looking to amplify their creativity."

« see more Net News