Filling Open Slots

ACAST has added a new mechanism to its ACAST Marketplace podcast ad sales platform that automatically detects unsold live read inventory, overrides the live read setting, and inserts another ad in its place. The new capability, dubbed "Interchangeable Ad Slots" by the company, is being touted as increasing the platform's capacity by more than 10 percent.

CEO ROSS ADAMS said, “We’re continually exploring product enhancements to increase the value proposition of our marketplace to advertisers and, in turn, earnings potential for our podcast creators. Interchangeable Ad Slots allow us to pursue our mission of building the most valuable podcasting marketplace in a scalable, automated way.”

« see more Net News