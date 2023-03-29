Fitz

SALEM MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian WFSH (104.7 THE FISH)/ATLANTA midday host KIM FITZ has joined the syndicated lineup at SALEM MUSIC NETWORK. FITZ' show is available for daily or weekend airing and is available via FTP download.

FITZ said, “Beginning in radio in 2001, I never in a million years would've imagined this dream come true. Praying the positivity and joy radiates and helps change lives. Grateful, honored and so thrilled to be part of this incredible team!"

SALEM MUSIC NETWORK PD JAYME SUMMERS said, “I am so excited to have KIM as part of our team. She brings laughter, fun, and the greatest mom advice to our amazing network. Having such a skilled air talent is a gift.”

