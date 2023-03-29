Changing The World

The BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION has launched a new 13-episode podcast on the people working to solve some of the world's biggest problems. "MAKE ME CARE ABOUT" is hosted by author JEN HATMAKER and features interviews with those working on issues from maternal mortality to malnutrition. The show is being produced by MAGNIFICENT NOISE and distributed by ACAST.

“By investigating innovative but often overlooked solutions to global challenges, MAKE ME CARE ABOUT is an invitation for listeners to be inspired by amazing people and their work on world-changing projects,” said GATES FOUNDATION Chief Communications Officer SUSAN BYRNES. “Through conversations with our partners and experts, JEN shares some of the remarkable stories that motivate our work to create a world where every person -- no matter where they’re born -- is able to live a healthy life and reach their full potential.”

“I love to share inspiring stories, so I’m excited to be partnering with the GATES FOUNDATION on the MAKE ME CARE ABOUT podcast,” said HATMAKER. “Every episode is a real opportunity to connect with some of the most remarkable people the foundation works with. Together, we’ll investigate the deeply important and impactful topics that often get little attention and explore the stories behind some of the most innovative solutions helping us all to live, grow, and thrive.”

“These days, it can be hard to feel hopeful when you check in with your newsfeed,” said GATES FOUNDATION Senior Content Producer CHLOE LOUVOUEZO. “This podcast aims to change that. It dives into fascinating developments that don't often show up in the news. It gives people a way to relate to issues that may feel far away and to consider their role in helping others, both in their community and around the world.”

