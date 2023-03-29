Promotions

Entertainment PR firm SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted four of its NEW YORK-based publicists. Publicity Assistant ALLIE ORZAK and Junior AE VICTOIRE SELCE have been upped to Account Executive, while Publicity Assistants MARY CLAIRE "MC" MISKELL and RACHEL JACOBS have been named Junior AEs.

“ALLIE is a creative storyteller and determined publicist, who displays patience and persistence in equal measure,” said SVP MATT HANKS. “She consistently delivers high-level results for a diverse range of clients, and we’re excited to see her grow as a leader here at SHORE FIRE.

“RACHEL is reliable and exacting in her work, and has embraced new challenges here at every opportunity. In a relatively short period of time, she has become a valued member of our team — and I know she will continue to make strides in her new role.”

SVP/Publicity REBECCA SHAPIRO said, “VICTOIRE is a thoughtful and strategic publicist who approaches every project with grace. Whether working with musicians, businesses or content creators, she excels at establishing career-advancing narratives for her clients.

“MC is an immensely creative team-player who is passionate about her projects and thinks outside the box, bringing a genuine and unique perspective to every campaign. She has shown tremendous growth since joining SHORE FIRE, and I’m excited to see what she brings to this new role.”

