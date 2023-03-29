Winners

The ASCAP FOUNDATION has announced the winners of the 2023 HERB ALPERT YOUNG JAZZ COMPOSER AWARDS. The winners, who will receive cash awards, include NICOLA CAMINITI, CHASE ELODIA, SAMANTHA FIERKE, DAVA GIUSTIZIA, YUE HAN (MOONSITA.H), JOSEPH HERBST, TAMMY HUYNH, JACK LANHARDT, EMILIANO LASANSKY, SHANE MCCANDLESS, BEN MORRIS, CIARA MOSER, DAIKI NAKAJIMA, DENIN SLAGE-KOCH, and BEN TURNER.

“We are immensely grateful to the HERB ALPERT FOUNDATION for their ongoing support of this program and the cultivation of some of the best young talents in jazz,” said ASCAP FOUNDATION President PAUL WILLIAMS. “Their new takes on this vital American art form are inspiring and show how jazz continues to grow in new and exciting ways.”

“The ASCAP FOUNDATION is proud to recognize these up-and-coming composers and be a part of their creative journey,” said ASCAP FOUNDATION Executive Director NICOLE GEORGE-MIDDLETON. “As our partnership with the HERB ALPERT FOUNDATION enters its second decade, we look forward to many more years of discovering and celebrating young jazz composers together.”

