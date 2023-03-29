PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS co-founder JENNA WEISS-BERMAN has been promoted to EVP/Podcasts for parent company AUDACY, overseeing the company's podcasting operations, including PINEAPPLE STREET and CADENCE13. She will report to Chief Digital Officer and Pres./Podcast and Streaming J.D. CROWLEY. WEISS-BERMAN's PINEAPPLE STREET co-founder MAX LINSKY will continue to co-lead that studio alongside Head of Operations BARI FINKEL. CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN is exiting the company with WEISS-BERMAN's promotion.

“As we commit to accelerating our digital growth and enhancing performance, we’re thrilled to expand JENNA’s role to further unify and streamline our content and business efforts across our leading podcast portfolio, enabling even more rapid development of new and original IP and better leveraging our talent across the entire Audacy portfolio,” said CROWLEY. “JENNA’s strong leadership and deep industry relationships will propel us forward on our mission to be a leading partner of audio creators, while super-serving listeners of all backgrounds and interests and enabling our sales teams to better serve our customers and partners with unique and compelling podcast opportunities. I’d also like to acknowledge CHRIS CORCORAN who will be moving on from AUDACY to pursue other opportunities. His leadership, passion and dedication are the creative force that successfully launched and built CADENCE13 into the business that it is today, while also helping to position AUDACY as a leading podcast company. I wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

“I'm excited to help bring together the world class podcast businesses that already exist under the AUDACY umbrella,” said WEISS-BERMAN. “We have a real opportunity to build a cohesive podcast brand that is greater than the sum of its parts, and I look forward to all that's ahead.”

