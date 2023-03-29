Cohen

YOUTUBE/GOOGLE Global Head of Music LYOR COHEN will be honored with the SPIRIT OF LIFE AWARD by CITY OF HOPE at a gala dinner OCTOBER 18th at the PACIFIC DESIGN CENTER in LOS ANGELES.

"CITY OF HOPE is proud to honor the notable contributions of LYOR COHEN and celebrate 50 years of philanthropic partnership with the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group," said CITY OF HOPE CEO ROBERT STERN. "This collection of industry leaders has made extraordinary contributions to our mission and continues to enhance our ability to deliver tomorrow's breakthrough innovations today. We look forward to partnering with LYOR and the larger music community in the years ahead to develop new cures and save patient lives."

"If you have the opportunity to give a gift back to the industry you love, with an organization like CITY OF HOPE, whose doctors and scientists' passion for helping others is so extraordinary, it's a no-brainer," said COHEN. "My career has been shaped by a contrarian point of view. Open to making mistakes, making big bets, unpopular decisions and being comfortable with change; that is how culture shifts and how breakthroughs happen. To me, these are many of the same qualities that make CITY OF HOPE's mission to transform the future of cancer care across all communities so impactful. I am honored to join this admirable group of SPIRIT OF LIFE recipients and look forward to continuing the tradition of leaning on music to bring us together."

"CITY OF HOPE's Music, Film & Entertainment Industries division, and its board, are so thrilled that LYOR has accepted our invitation to be the SPIRIT OF LIFE honoree and as the MFEI division is celebrating its 50th year," saidUNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP NORTH AMERICA President and CITY OF HOPE Music, Film & Entertainment Industry Board Pres. EVAN LAMBERG. "In addition to LYOR powering American Hip Hop as a cultural and musical phenomenon, I have known him to have a big heart and passion when it comes to helping others. This is certainly a prime example of that as he now takes an incredible step in helping CITY OF HOPE fight cancer, diabetes and HIV."

