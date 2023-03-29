Garvey, Ivory

WARNER MUSIC UK has named ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS Managing Dir. ISABEL GARVEY as its new COO, and WARNER RECORDS UK SVP JENNIFER IVORY will take over as Managing Director of PARLOPHONE RECORDS, with PARLOPHONE co-Presidents NICK BURGESS and MARK "MITCH" MITCHELL and GM JACK MELHUISH exiting the label. At the same time, PARLOPHONE, WARNER RECORDS UK, ROADRUNNER, FFRR, and ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT are being organized into a new coalition of labels overseen by WARNER RECORDS UK Pres. JOE KENTISH, with PARLOPHONE maintaining independent A&R and marketing but putting other key functions with the coalition in a shared-services arrangement.

Other promotions include ATLANTIC RECORDS UK's CLAIRE COSTER to Director of Publicity; COLETTE CAREY to VP/Artist Relations; and JANE ARTHY to SVP/Promotions.

CEO TONY HARLOW, to whom GARVEY reports, said, "This is an exciting new phase for WMUK. ISABEL’s appointment signals our constant evolution, bringing her widely admired creativity, innovation and technological entrepreneurship to the service of our artists and their visions. JEN has been with us for over 14 years and has grown into one of the most exceptional and influential voices at WMUK and one of our best marketeers. She supervised four Number One albums last year alone. Under her leadership, PARLOPHONE’s employees will be dedicated to signing and developing the next generation of outstanding talent.

"I'd like to thank NICK and MITCH for an outstanding job at PARLOPHONE. They've been strong and thoughtful leaders in difficult times and, in partnership with Jack, have had a real impact that has been vital for PARLOPHONE's growth. We wish them well in their future adventures.

“In the modern, rapidly evolving digital business, we're always pushing for the most agile and forward-thinking ways to super-serve our talent. The market is increasingly fragmented, and it takes more expertise to service all channels and to serve them properly. Our artists need more specialists to explore every available opportunity. With PARLOPHONE and WARNER RECORDS UK coming together and drawing on the expertise of our new centralised coalition, we will harness our collective firepower and lean on a wide range of proficient minds to take the company forward.”

GARVEY said, “I am delighted to be re-joining the WARNER MUSIC family at a time when WMUK is positioning itself towards an exciting and innovative future. The industry is more challenging and yet full of opportunity than ever, and I look forward to working with TONY, the dynamic executive team and the brilliant roster of artists to grow the business further.”

IVORY said, "Ever since I was young, the PARLOPHONE label, its artists and its records have played such an important role in my life. Growing up I always saw them as the north star of British music culture. I'm honoured to have a part in taking this iconic British label into a successful future. I have built my career on a foundation of great relationships with artists, and I'm pleased that in my new role, I can continue guiding the campaigns of WARNER RECORDS artists I've supported, like BIFFY CLYRO, FOALS, LIAM GALLAGHER, MUSE, and ROYAL BLOOD."

« back to Net News