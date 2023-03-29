Lineup Announced

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL has released its 2023 lineup and THE KILLERS, KENDRICK LAMAR and ODESZA are set to headline. The 10th Annual festival will take place SEPTEMBER 22nd-24th in Downtown LAS VEGAS. Three day tickets go on sale TOMMOROW (3/30) at 10a (PT).

Other artists on the bill include: KHALID, THE 1975, FLUME, YEAH YEAH YEAHS, NELLY, OMAR APOLLO, BEBE REXHA, KIM PETRAS, JOHN SUMMIT and more. Performances will also include VEGAS favorites BLUE MAN GROUP, CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, JABBAWOCKEEZ and more.

Click here for the full lineup and more information.

