Ragsdale

O’NEIL HAGAMAN has promoted LYNDA RAGSDALE and SAM POWERS to the role of Partner within the NASHVILLE-based business management company. RAGSDALE previously served as Tax Director. and has been with the company since 2013. POWERS, previously a company Principal, remains co-head of its Intellectual Property Group. He has been with the company since 2007.

RAGSDALE's responsibilities include overseeing all aspects of tax planning and compliance, including federal, multi-state, and international. In addition to managing the tax department, she provides business management services to clients in the music publishing, and television entertainment industries. POWERS helps oversee clients' intellectual property issues, including purchase and sale of publishing, administration of artist-owned labels, and contract review and consulting.

Co-founder and Partner CHERYL HARRIS said, "LYNDA has made an invaluable contribution to the firm through her leadership and tax knowledge. We are proud to announce her addition to the partnership group."

Company Partner and co-founder KERRY O'NEIL said of POWERS, "SAM is such a positive force in our music community. His unique combination on superior intellectual skills and deep industry experience, matched with genuine empathy, makes him an invaluable contributor."





Powers





