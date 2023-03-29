Ragsdale

O’NEIL HAGAMAN has promoted LYNDA RAGSDALE to the role of PARTNER within the company. Ragsdale previously served as TAX Director and has been with the company since 2013.

Her responsibilities include overseeing all aspects of tax planning and compliance - federal, multi-state, and internationally. In addition to managing the tax department, she also provides business management services to clients in the music publishing, and television entertainment industries.

Co-founder and Partner CHERYL HARRIS said, "LYNDA has made an invaluable contribution to the firm through her leadership and tax knowledge. We are proud to announce her addition to the partnership group."

