Another Curly W For The Fan

On the brink of Opening Day, AUDACY Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON has inked a multi-year extension of its deal to air WASHINGTON NATIONALS baseball. The deal includes streaming rights within the NATS' territory and weekly appearances by the team's Pres./Baseball Operations and GM MIKE RIZZO WEDNESDAYS at 9a (ET) on "THE SPORTS JUNKIES"

“Opening Day is finally here and we’re thrilled to celebrate the return of baseball season by extending our partnership with the WASHINGTON NATIONALS,” said AUDACY WASHINGTON SVP/Market Mgr. IVY SAVOY-SMITH. “We’re looking forward to continuing to serve as the home for everything NATS for the foreseeable future and give the team’s fans a front row seat to the action on the field and top storylines throughout the year.”

“We couldn’t be happier to partner with AUDACY in bringing NATIONALS fans even more of the interviews and exclusive access they love,” said LERNER SPORTS GROUP COO ALAN H. GOTTLIEB. “From in-depth interviews with execs and top players, to off-the-field profiles and more Spanish and English bilingual content than ever before, AUDACY offers a comprehensive look at our ball club from all angles.”

The AUDACY cluster will be broadcasting live from NATIONALS PARK on Opening Day (THURSDAY 3/30)m including THE FAN's GRANT PAULSEN and DANNY ROUHIER from THE FAN's left field studio 10a-12:35p, Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE) in the Team Store 10a-2p, Tropical WLZL (EL ZOL 107.9)'s PATRICIA & CHEPE and Top 40/Rhythmic WPGC's DJ FLEXX doing live hits in the morning, and THE FAN's BRIAN MITCHELL and JP FINLAY and Sports WTEM-A (THE TEAM 980)'s CHRIS RUSSELL and CRAIG HOFFMAN from THE GREENE TURTLE just outside the park.

