Harris

Longtime iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WFLA-A-W233AV-W256CT/TAMPA morning "AM TAMPA BAY" co-host JACK HARRIS has exited the station, according to the TAMPA BAY TIMES. HARRIS, 81, told the TIMES that he was let go after his show WEDNESDAY (3/29); he had been with WFLA at different times since 1970, the latest stint for the last 29 years, with detours hosting at WFLZ (in both its Z93 and POWER PIG days) and WRBQ (Q105), WTVT-TV (FOX 13), and WFLA-TV and doing commentaries and reviews on WFTS-TV (ABC ACTION NEWS) and BAY NEWS 9.

HARRIS told the TIMES that he has heard that RYAN GORMAN's 7-10a (ET) show will add his show's 5-7a hours, although the WFLA website shows "AM TAMPA BAY" still in the 5-7a slot (with no mention of HARRIS); lamenting that he did not get a chance to do a final show to say goodbye, he asked the paper to “just tell them (the fans) that they have been great to me over the years. They are what I will miss most.” He added, “I might look for part time work on the radio somewhere. Or maybe I will retire. I am an old geezer after all.”

ALL ACCESS has reached out to WFLA for comment.

« see more Net News