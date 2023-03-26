(Photo: Raven B. Varona)

As ALL ACCCESS previously reported (NET NEWS 3/27), ADELE has extended her Las VEGAS residency at CAESARS PALACE at THE COLOSSEUM, WEEKENDS WITH ADELE. The 34 additional shows will take place JUNE 16th - NOVEMBER 4th, and she will record the live shows on JUNE 16th and 17th, so folks who cannot attend in person can watch the "live from LAS VEGAS concert experience."

That's according to the LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL who added that presale tickets for these new shows will be available through registration using TICKETMASTER VERIFIED FAN. Registration is open now and continues until 11:59p APRIL 2nd.

