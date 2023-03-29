Donation

SUMMITMEDIA's SM-KKNE, LLC is donating KKNE-A/WAIPAHU-HONOLULU, HI and its SM-KRTR-AM, LLC is donating KPRP-A (formerly KRTR-A)/HONOLULU to SAUL LEVINE's ADVANCE PUBLIC RADIO, INC. SUMMITMEDIA turned the two AM licenses in to the FCC in DECEMBER but then asked to have them reinstated.

In a deal yet to appear in the FCC database, TUCSON RADIO, LLC is selling Oldies KRDI-A-K269FV (THE DRIVE 101.7 FM/AM 830)/TUCSON to BUSTOS MEDIA, LLC for an undisclosed price, according to the ARIZONA DAILY STAR. BUSTOS will take over operations under an LMA on APRIL 1st; BUSTOS GM PATTY RUIZ and TUCSON RADIO co-owner FLETCHER MCCUSKER both said that there are no plans to change the station's format or lineup, although GM/co-owner JIM ARNOLD will "probably retire," according to MCCUSKER.

