Godwin (Photo: Brayln Kelly)

BIG LOUD RECORDS has signed a label deal with Appalachian Country-Folk artist CHARLES WESLEY GODWIN. The artist, who was born and raised in the foothills of MORGANTOWN, WV, already has two released albums, SENECA and HOW THE MIGHTY FALL.

BIG LOUD Partner/CEO SETH ENGLAND said, "We're honored to be partnering with CHARLES WESLEY GODWIN in this capacity. I first heard about CHARLES last year from my brother ERIC. Fatefully, the timing aligned perfectly with when our company was exploring endeavors in alternative genres, branching out into Americana, indie, Folk, Roots, and more. I was blown away immediately by CHARLES' undeniable talent, grit, songwriting ability, and distinct perspective; it truly sets him apart. BIG LOUD is excited to stand proudly with him and his team as we launch a new chapter for our company and bring this body of music to the world.”

VP/A&R NATE YETTON added, “CHARLES WESLEY GODWIN is a force to be reckoned with as a songsmith, in the studio, and on stage. We are more than fortunate that CHARLES would trust BIG LOUD RECORDS with this incredibly exciting new chapter in his exploding career. The best is yet to come for him.”

“I'm thrilled to partner up with BIG LOUD RECORDS for this next chapter of my career," said GODWIN, who is managed by ARTHUR PENHALLOW JR and REED TURNER at TRUE GRIT MANAGEMENT. "Their enthusiasm and belief in my music matches that of my family, friends, bandmates, and team. Ultimately, that is what is most important. It's been an unbelievably good experience getting to know SETH, NATE and the entire BIG LOUD staff. I'm so excited for what's ahead and can't wait to share new music with the world.”

