Jones (Photo: Alan Mercer)

Country music singer, author and actress GEORGETTE JONES has signed an artist management deal with GERALD MURRAY MUSIC. JONES is the daughter of GEORGE JONES and TAMMY WYNETTE.

Company owner MURRAY said, "I have had the pleasure of knowing GEORGETTE personally and working with her as an agent. I am extremely proud she has chosen us to help further her career endeavors and to work with her on future projects in a management capacity. She is a sincere and beautiful person and an amazingly talented artist. In the plans are new music and tour dates. Beyond the legacy left by her parents, GEORGETTE has created and continues to grow her own remarkable legacy through music and other artistic endeavors. It is truly an honor for me as a manager to represent a highly regarded artist such as GEORGETTE JONES and to be part of her career administration and her team."

JONES said, "I'm thrilled to work with GERALD for many reasons, but I have no doubts that GERALD is a man of his word and the hardest-working person I know. I'm looking forward to a long and great future ahead of us."

She has also signed with PLA MEDIA for PR representation. PLA Pres./CEO PAM LEWIS added, “I have known GEORGETTE for many years and encouraged her personal growth and developing music career. I am delighted to see her blossom, and PLA is looking forward to helping her on the journey.”

« see more Net News