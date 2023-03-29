Pendarvis (LinkedIn)

CUMULUS Alternative WNNX (99X)/ATLANTA has revealed that WILL PENDARVIS will rejoin the station's on-air lineup. PENDARVIS was the original night host at 99X in the early 90's. He later hosted afternoons at WXRK (K-ROCK)/NEW YORK, mornings at WWDC (DC101)/WASHINGTON, D.C. and has been OM/Director Music Programming at SIRIUSXM since 2004.

THE MORNING X with BARNES & LESLIE spilled the beans this morning on-air. Check it out here.

Probably not a coincidence that WILL is coming in as 99X PD AXEL LOWE vacates afternoons (NET NEWS 3/28). But will WILL be the new PD? The ALL ACCESS MAGIC 8 BALL says "no" but he could well have a role in programming. Stand by!

