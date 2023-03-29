Rose (Photo: John Shearer)

BIG LOUD.BACK BLOCKS MUSIC/REPUBLIC RECORDS Country artist LILY ROSE married longtime girlfriend DAIRA EAMON on SATURDAY (3/25) during an intimate ceremony at THE BRIDGE BUILDING in downtown NASHVILLE. The couple announced their engagement in OCTOBER of 2021 (NET NEWS 10/25/21).

The newlyweds are on a brief honeymoon in CHARLESTON, SC, before they head to the CMT MUSIC AWARDS in AUSTIN, where ROSE will perform on APRIL 2nd. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+. Come summer, she will head out on the road with SAM HUNT before joining SHANIA TWAIN this fall.

People.com has photos and more details from the wedding here.

